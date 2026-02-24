Watch CBS News
Local News

Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Austin girl

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday night.

Jazzlyn Anzora
Texas DPS

Officials said Jazzlyn Anzora was last seen at 12 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway in Austin. According to Texas DPS< Jazzlyn is 5'3", 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. SHe hwas last seen wearing a red sweater, awhite ling-sleeved shirt, Christmas-themed pants and a Nike backpack.

Texas DPS said Jazzlyn was last seen with 18-year-old Henry Mejia. Officials describe him as 5'9", 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes and a shaved line on his eyebrow.

They were last seen in a 2017 red Ford Mustang with Texas license plate VVK2712. Texas DPS said the car has chrome wheels and a white logo sticker on the passenger side window.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue