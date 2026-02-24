Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Austin girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday night.

Texas DPS

Officials said Jazzlyn Anzora was last seen at 12 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway in Austin. According to Texas DPS< Jazzlyn is 5'3", 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. SHe hwas last seen wearing a red sweater, awhite ling-sleeved shirt, Christmas-themed pants and a Nike backpack.

Texas DPS said Jazzlyn was last seen with 18-year-old Henry Mejia. Officials describe him as 5'9", 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes and a shaved line on his eyebrow.

They were last seen in a 2017 red Ford Mustang with Texas license plate VVK2712. Texas DPS said the car has chrome wheels and a white logo sticker on the passenger side window.