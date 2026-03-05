Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl missing from Greenville

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl reported missing from Greenville in Hunt County on Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jolea Calabrese was last seen in the 1200 block of Walworth Street in Greenville at 7:44 p.m. She is white, 2'10", weighs 30 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Texas DPS, the suspect is 22-year-old Raymond Calabrese, a white man, 5'9", who weighs 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Raymond Calabrese's vehicle is a 2017 black Chevrolet Malibu, Texas license plate WHC6651.