Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old missing from Weatherford

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Weatherford, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday night.

According to Texas DPS, Isabel Gonzalez was last seen at 9 p.m. Sunday night in the 100 block of Woodrun Court.

She is 5'4" and weighs 120 lbs. Texas DPS said she is white with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weatherford Police Department at 817-598-4412.

Texas DPS

The history of the Amber Alert

The first Amber Alert was issued on January 13, 1996, after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was reported missing. The body of the little girl who lived in Arlington, Texas, was found four days later in a creek.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shares the story of a woman in the community who called for a public Emergency Alert System.

Diane Simone wanted community members to be alerted when a child is missing so they could help in the search. She requested it be named after Amber Hagerman, and hence, Amber's Plan was created in her memory.