Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old missing from Austin

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Austin, last seen on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Texas Department of Pubic Safety said 2-year-old Alianna Bernardez-OCampo was last seen in the 1900 block of Willow Creek Drive in Austin at 1:39 p.m., wearing a white shirt and a diaper. She is Hispanic, 2'6", weighs 30 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Texas DPS, Alianna was last seen with Kermith Zapata-Bernardez, a 25-year-old Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11" and weighs 170 lbs.

Officials said they may be traveling in a white 2022 Hyundai Venue, Texas license plate SWY9599. DPS said the vehicle has damage on the front left quarter panel.