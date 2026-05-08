Texas law enforcement joins search after AMBER Alert issued for abducted 13-year-old last seen near Allen

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for a 13-year-old girl who was abducted from Louisiana and was last seen in North Texas, authorities say.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Merlin Chirinos-Argueta was reported missing on May 7 in the 6200 block of Bain Boulevard in Keithville, Louisiana.

The sheriff's office said Chirinos-Argueta may be with an 18-year-old suspect, identified as Daniel Osan Vasquez Mejia.

Chirinos-Argueta is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands at about 5'5" and weighs about 120 pounds.

Vasquez Mejia is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at about 5'7" and weighs about 180 pounds.

Vasquez Mejia drives a 2008 white Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate VML 6061, which was reportedly seen in the area at the time of Chirinos-Argueta's disappearance, authorities said. And Chirinos-Argueta has not been in contact with her family, raising concerns about her safety, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The vehicle was last seen at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday in Allen, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Allen Police Department said it's also investigating the AMBER Alert.

Anyone with information about Chirinos-Argueta's location or on the suspect, Vasquez Mejia, is urged to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170 or 911 immediately.