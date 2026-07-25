Two arrested after 69 dead cats and more than 70 live animals found at Alvarado home, police say

Two Johnson County residents were arrested this week after Alvarado authorities seized more than 70 live animals and found 69 dead cats at a home in what investigators described as a severe hoarding and neglect situation.

Michael Stephen Morton, 39, and Lisa Faye Griggs, 38, are facing animal cruelty charges, according to the Alvarado Police Department.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday at a residence in the 200 block of West Jessup Street following an investigation.

In a coordinated operation involving police, animal control, code enforcement, veterinarians, and volunteers, authorities seized 64 live cats, six live dogs, 69 deceased cats, and multiple other deceased animals of various species, authorities said.

Michael Stephen Morton, 39 Alvarado Police Department

Surviving animals were taken to Alvarado Animal Control, and Operation Kindness provided immediate veterinary care, officials said.

"Investigators encountered an environment that required the use of specialized personal protective equipment to safely enter, process, and document the scene," Alvarado police said in a news release.

Lisa Faye Griggs, 38 Alvarado Police Department

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alvarado Police Department at 817-790-0910 or Lopezc@cityofalvarado.org.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.