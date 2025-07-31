Almost 1,000 educators attend Dallas ISD new teacher orientation

The Dallas Independent School District is preparing to welcome nearly 1,000 new teachers for the 2025–26 school year.

On Thursday, those educators packed the Winspear Opera House for the district's new teacher orientation, including first-year teachers Victor Sanchez and Khiyra Frazier.

"I'm a tad bit nervous, but I'm also excited," Frazier said. "I have dealt with kids before, but they have not been in the classroom. I went to school in Dallas, and my mom is also a teacher."

Sanchez said his path to the classroom began with mentoring and tutoring.

"I realized that I had very effective results. People that I would mentor would get the highest marks in their standardized testing," he said.

District sees record interest

Robert Abel, chief of human capital management for Dallas ISD, said the district received more than 10,000 teacher applications — a record — and has filled more than 99% of its vacancies.

"I think it's because Dallas ISD is becoming a destination district," Abel said. "We have one of the highest teacher compensation plans in the metroplex. Our teachers start off at a minimum of $65,000. They can earn up to $100,000, which puts us way above the market."

Preparing minds and classrooms

As the first day of school approaches on Aug. 12, new teachers are preparing not just their classrooms and curriculum, but also their mindset.

"I'm making sure that I rest and that my sleep cycle is in order," Sanchez said. "I'm also spending time with friends, with family, with loved ones, so that way I have beautiful thoughts and memories to keep me going."

Frazier said she's been watching training videos and focusing on how to prepare for working with younger students.

Looking ahead to the future

Both teachers say they're driven by a strong sense of purpose.

"I'm just ready to be the teacher that I always wanted and make sure the students have a safe place," Frazier said.

Sanchez added, "I'm looking forward to seeing what my students are doing 20, 30 years from now—when they have their own families, after they've purchased their own home, and all the wonderful and great things they're going to do to change the future."