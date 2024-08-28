Alligator captured near Eagle Mountain Lake, relocated to nature preserve

FORT WORTH – Yes, you heard right.

An alligator was captured near homes Wednesday on Boat Club Road, further confirming the presence of gators around Eagle Mountain Lake.

A concerned resident had called for help, prompting Tarrant County sheriff's deputies to respond.

Video shows the deputies expertly wrangling the gator, swiftly addressing the concerns of the resident in the 9900 block of Boat Club Road. Officials said the alligator was safely relocated to a water system within a nature preserve.

Robbie Hoy, a sheriff's office spokesman, said the involved deputies preferred to remain anonymous, describing them as "very low-key guys."

"You never know what you're going to see out on patrol in the rural areas of Tarrant County," Hoy said. "The deputy said it was a cool experience and that he's happy no one was hurt, and the alligator was safely relocated."

In a social media post, the sheriff's office kindly referred to the creature as "Mr. Gator."