Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies wrangle and relocate alligator The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office shared a video Wednesday of their deputies wrangling an alligator from the middle of the street. It took a little work, and solid use of the duct tape, and no one lost a finger. The big guy was eventually relocated to a nature preserve off Eagle Mountain Lake. Which now answers your next question. Yes, there are gators in or near Eagle Mountain Lake.