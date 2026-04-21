An Allen man is sentenced to prison for possessing child sex abuse material. Prosecutors said he had about 1,800 files

The Collin County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that an Allen man has been handed a decades-long prison sentence after pleading guilty to possesing child sexual abuse material.

District Attorney Greg Willis said that 41-year-old Carlos Wilfredo Cruz Rivera was sentenced to spend 50 years in prison each for two first-degree felony charges of possessing child sexual abuse material. A judge sentenced Rivera to serve the sentences concurrently, meaning he will serve the sentences for both charges simultaneously.

How the investigation happened

Willis said the Allen Police Department got seven CyberTip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in June 2025 when a user, identified as Rivera, uploaded about 30 files portraying child sex abuse to a cloud-based storage platform. Once detectives reviewed the material and confirmed its contents, Willis said investigators then searched Rivera's home.

Willis said Rivera initially denied involvement, but later admitted to possessing the material when shown the evidence. Willis also said a forensic examination of seized devices revealed Rivera had about 1,800 photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

An appeal for tips

"This 50-year sentence ensures this man can never again prey on innocent children. Every CyberTip matters," Willis said in a statement. "Thanks to Allen police and NCMEC, another predator is off our streets. We will continue to use every tool available to protect our children from online exploitation."

The district attorney's office encourages anyone who suspects that child sexual exploitation is ongoing to submit tips anonymously online or to contact your local police department.