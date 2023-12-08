All the colors... fall foliage at its peak in North Texas, so enjoy!

By | Amelia Mugavero, CBS News Texas

DALLAS - If you've been traveling around North texas, you've probably noticed a lot more color in the trees. Fall foliage is at its peak right now, giving Texas a beautiful display or red, orange, and green leaves.

"It is a contemplative time. It is one of those times where you need to find yourself avenge or send a place and really just enjoy and take it in," says naturalist Amy Martin.

Martin is the author if Wild DFW, a book highlighting all the nature surrounding the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Martin says, even though it's December, fall is at its peak in Texas. So, she took CBS News Texas on a hike through the Piedmont Ridge Trail in Southeast Dallas, which is one her favorite spots to see those fall leaves up close.

"We were really lucky this year to get a sudden frost in October and that set a series of biological actions in the trees that gave us the wonderful fall color that we have this year," Martin adds.

Martin says most of the bright colors come from the red oaks and white oak trees. Even hiker Rawlins Gillilands was out enjoying the foliage with his furry friends. "I love walking on the trails when your carpet is leaves," Gilliands says, "It's just so easy not to pay attention to miss the moment."

Martin says you want to enjoy the fall leaves, you need to act fast and get outdoors.

"Don't think of the outdoors as an outdoor gym or a place you can go and exercise --- but a place where you can get psychological and mental and even spiritual healing. We're going into a very busy season coming up. You might as well restore yourself now!"

Dallas Parks and Recreation department says there are plenty of other areas to go check out the leaves. Enjoy!

Piedmont Trail System

2323 N. Jim Miller Road

South Dallas - Crawford Memorial Park

8700 Elam Road

Lake Cliff Park

300 E. Colorado Blvd.

Kiest Park

3080 S. Hampton Rd.

Trinity River Trail

2901 San Rocendo St.