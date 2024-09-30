Aledo ISD's newest elementary school named after district's longest-tenured educator

Aledo ISD's new state-of-the-art Lynn McKinney Elementary School is packed with all the bells and whistles, but a big part of what makes the school special is its namesake.

Lynn McKinney was the district's longest-tenured employee before she retired as deputy superintendent in 2023. She spent 37 of her 44 years in education with the district, including as the first female principal in the district.

Lynn McKinney CBS News Texas

"You never knew what every single day was going to bring," McKinney said. "To be honest, I still can't believe that it happened. It's one of those things where you must pinch yourself. It's the most amazing honor."

She said the spontaneity and the students kept her in the classroom all these years.

"The students you have in your classroom, whether it's a high school student or a 6-year-old, you are meant to be in that child's life," said McKinney. "For whatever reason, that child was assigned to you, and you were assigned to that child."

Not only is her name on the walls but she can sometimes be found in the halls, even after retirement, including helping out in the lunch room and appearing at events.

The $47 million building took over two years to build, and is home to 900 students.

While Lynn McKinney Elementary is just starting out, she said the impact will be for generations.

"This building is going to serve kids for many, many years to come," McKinney said.