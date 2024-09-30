Watch CBS News
Local News

Aledo ISD's newest elementary school named after district's longest-tenured educator

By Lacey Beasley

/ CBS Texas

Elementary school named after Aledo ISD's longest-tenured employee
Elementary school named after Aledo ISD's longest-tenured employee 02:50

Aledo ISD's new state-of-the-art Lynn McKinney Elementary School is packed with all the bells and whistles, but a big part of what makes the school special is its namesake.

Lynn McKinney was the district's longest-tenured employee before she retired as deputy superintendent in 2023. She spent 37 of her 44 years in education with the district, including as the first female principal in the district. 

lynn-mckinney.jpg
Lynn McKinney CBS News Texas

"You never knew what every single day was going to bring," McKinney said. "To be honest, I still can't believe that it happened. It's one of those things where you must pinch yourself. It's the most amazing honor."

She said the spontaneity and the students kept her in the classroom all these years. 

"The students you have in your classroom, whether it's a high school student or a 6-year-old, you are meant to be in that child's life," said McKinney. "For whatever reason, that child was assigned to you, and you were assigned to that child."

Not only is her name on the walls but she can sometimes be found in the halls, even after retirement, including helping out in the lunch room and appearing at events.

The $47 million building took over two years to build, and is home to 900 students.

While Lynn McKinney Elementary is just starting out, she said the impact will be for generations.

"This building is going to serve kids for many, many years to come," McKinney said.

Lacey Beasley

Lacey Beasley is an award-winning journalist with CBS News Texas. You can find her on-air every weekday morning.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.