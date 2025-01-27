Alabama jail escapee arrested after being tracked down at Buc-ee's in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – A trip to a Buc-ee's in North Texas ended poorly for an Alabama jail escapee and his accomplice.

Pierson McKinnley Anthony, 25

On Sunday, police used license plate-reading technology in Anna to locate the vehicle of 25-year-old Pierson McKinnley Anthony in the parking lot of the mega gas station in Melissa.

The Melissa Police Department was alerted to the possibility of the escaped inmate being in the area just after 1:45 p.m.

According to police, Anthony's vehicle exited the Buc-ee's parking lot and proceeded northbound on the frontage road, as officers initiated a "high-risk felony traffic stop."

The Marion County, Alabama, escaped inmate surrendered without incident, while the vehicle's driver was also taken into custody due to an active felony warrant for aiding Anthony's escape.

Melissa Police Chief Erik Stokes touted the importance of interagency communication and highlighted the effectiveness of Flock technology in apprehending fugitives.

Law enforcement uses Flock camera technology to capture rear images of vehicles and their license plates. It provides real-time alerts to officers when a stolen vehicle or a vehicle associated with a wanted suspect is detected.

"This is an example of how effective Flock technology can be in the apprehension of wanted fugitives from across the country," Stokes said Monday in a news release.

Anthony, who reportedly was serving a sentence for assault, escaped at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Anthony and his accomplice were taken to Collin County Jail, awaiting extradition to Alabama, according to Melissa police.