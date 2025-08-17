A'ja Wilson drops 34 as Aces sink 18 threes in dominant 106–87 win over Wings

A'ja Wilson scored 34 points, Chelsea Gray added 10 points and a career-high-tying 14 assists, and the Las Vegas Aces tied their season high with 18 3-pointers in a 106-87 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Las Vegas (22-14), which topped 100 points for the fourth time this season, has won seven straight games and nine of its last 10.

Wilson shot 11 of 16 from the field and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Kierstan Bell made a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts and finished with 18 points for the Aces. NaLyssa Smith scored 14 points and Jewell Loyd added 12, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wings, and Paige Bueckers added 18 points.

Bell hit a 3-pointer that gave the Aces the lead for good with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. She made another 3 with 7:12 remaining in the first half to push the lead to 41-31. Dallas got within six points multiple times in the third quarter, but Loyd hit a 3-pointer that sparked a 14-4 run, and Las Vegas led by double digits throughout the fourth.

Dallas (9-26) has lost two straight and seven of its last eight.

Las Vegas shot 34 of 68 from the field, 53% from behind the arc, and 87% (20 of 23) from the line. The Wings shot just 3 of 17 (18%) from 3-point range.

Arike Ogunbowale (knee) did not play for Dallas.

The Aces host Atlanta on Tuesday. The Wings play the Sparks in Los Angeles on Wednesday.