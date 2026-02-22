Airlines cancel flights to airports in Mexico amid cartel-related violence

Multiple airlines in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are canceling flights in and out of parts of Mexico due to cartel-related violence there.

United, Southwest, Delta, Alaska and Air Canada all canceled flights on Sunday. At least one American flight turned around as things escalated on the ground in Mexico, CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleve reported.

At least 50% of flights to Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) have been canceled and 62% of flights originating from PVR have been canceled. Over 30% of flights from DFW to PVR have been canceled.

"We urge passengers and users to remain calm and follow all instructions provided by airport personnel at all times," PVR spokesperson Alejandra Soto Ayech said in a statement on Sunday.

Internal operations at the airport were not affected but by decision of the airlines, all international and most domestic flights had been canceled, according to Soto Ayech.

American Airlines suspends service to Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Mazatlán

Fort Worth-based American Airlines canceled flights to and from PVR, Guadalajara (GDL) and Mazatlán (MZT).

"As a result of the situation in Guadalajara (GDL), Mazatlán (MZT) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR), American has canceled flights to and from GDL, MZT and PVR for the remainder of Sunday, Feb. 22," the company said in a statement. "To provide additional flexibility to customers, we have issued a travel alert allowing those whose travel plans may be affected to rebook without change fees. We will continue to monitor the situation and make any additional changes to our operation as necessary to ensure the safety and security of our customers and team members."

Mass flight cancelations hit Puerto Vallarta amid cartel violence

According to FlightAware.com, Dallas-based Southwest has canceled 75% of its flights to PVR, United and Delta have both canceled 76% of their flights and WestJet has canceled 65%, as of Sunday evening.

Delta Air Lines said it is issuing travel waivers to customers with flights into or out of the airport in Puerto Vallarta as well as Guadalajara.

"The safety of our customers and crew always comes first and we are closely monitoring the situation in the region. We have taken steps to adjust our operation accordingly and are working to communicate with our impacted customers," Delta said in a statement.

Air Canada has cancled 66% of its flights to PVR and Canada-based Porter Airlines has canceled 100%.

"We are monitoring the situation and in contact with local authorities who are working to resolve the issue," Air Canada said.

AeroMexico and AeroMexico Connect have canceled 62% and 75% of flights of flights to PVR, and Volaris, headquartered in Mexico City, has canceled 95% of its flights to PVR.