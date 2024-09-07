Air Force Academy cadet found dead inside her dorm room Air Force Academy cadet found dead inside her dorm room 00:18

An investigation is underway after an Air Force Academy cadet was found dead in her dorm room in Colorado Springs.

The academy identified the woman as 19-year-old Avery Koonce, of Texas.

Koonce was found unconscious on Wednesday.

Avery Koonce U.S. Air Force Academy

She was an athlete on the track and field team.

"We lost an incredible teammate last night -- while only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class -- her loss will be felt across USAFA," Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said. "Our team is focused on providing support to Avery's family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family."

The cause of her death is under investigation.

Saturday, the academy released a statement from Koonce's parents, Eric and Kelly Koonce:

"Our daughter Cadet Avery Koonce was an incredible bright light in this broken world. Our lives will forever be diminished because of her absence. Avery is truly loved by so many. We have peace in the knowledge Avery is in the arms of her Heavenly Father and we will be with her again. Avery was not a perfect person but was a perfect daughter. Loving on her brothers and learning how to live with Avery's loss is our only focus right now. We are beyond blessed for the 19 amazing years we got to call Avery ours. We are praying for all of those that are bearing the incredible darkness of her loss."