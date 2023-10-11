After nearly 4 decades & 3 stadiums, this Texas Rangers employee has seen it all

3 stadiums, almost 4 decades, one Rangers employee has seen it all

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — When Robin Poehler took a side job with the Texas Rangers, it was really with one specific employee benefit in mind.

"There's a couple innings that I can really be a fan, and watch," she said.

Thirty-nine years and two stadiums later, Poehler still loves coming to work for 81 days a year.

Working in guest services, she currently gives an extra push to fans who may need a little help from a wheelchair getting to their seats, rather than navigating the stadiums concourses and stairways.

But over the years, Poehler has worked as an usher, and assisted players' families. She has seen kids grow up, playoff teams come and go, and witnessed a pile of historic moments that most fans would envy.

"Nolan Ryan's seventh no-hitter. His 5,000th strike out. Kenny Rogers' perfect game. The All-Star game in 1995."

She could probably keep going.

When the team was on the road, Poehler and her husband would take their own trips back and forth across the U.S., watching games in other parks. She guessed she's probably been to as many as 10 different World Series events, and several All-Star games.

And with post-season games finally back in Arlington, what does Poehler want to see now? That's an easy answer.

"Making it to the World Series," she said. "And winning it this time."