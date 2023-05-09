After capitol protests over Allen shooting, House committee approves gun reform bill

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – In a move that surprised gun reform activists, a Texas House committee voted for House Bill 2744 Monday and sent it to the full chamber.

If approved, it would raise the legal age to buy an AR style rifle to 21.

It happened after loud demonstrations by the group Moms Demand Action who chanted, "Raise the age."

They pushed for the committee to pass the bill.

Earlier in the morning Monday, Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference on border security.

CBS News Texas asked him what he says to Texans who are fed up with all the mass shootings and who believe the state isn't doing enough to keep AR style rifles away from people who commit these shootings.

Abbott, who attended a community vigil Sunday night said, "I believe in the coming days the public will be much better informed about why and how this happened, that will inform us as Texas leaders about next steps to take to try to prevent crimes like this from taking place in the future."

Back at the Capitol, Democratic lawmakers spoke out along with families who lost their children in Uvalde last May, including Kim Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was among those killed.

Rubio said, "I'm so sorry, I'm not strong today, but maybe that's what y'all need to see because at the end of the everyday I'm a mom who just wants my daughter back and a mom who doesn't want another mom to know my pain."

At the same time, Republican State Representative Jeff Leach, whose district includes Allen, gave a speech on the House floor. "I hope that despite our disagreements, and we will have them, and we welcome them. That we will respond boldly, swiftly, smartly and that we will do everything possible we can to address this head on."

A short time later, the House Community Safety committee announced it would meet.

They approved the bill, on what was the last day a committee could send legislation to the full House.

"I really believe this is the voice of the people, the people were heard and it was the pressure that was being felt, from the time I walked into the Capitol today, to hear the chants of raise the age."

Even if the full House debates the bill, it faces an uphill climb given the Republican majority.

If it does pass, the bill would then goes to the Senate where it will face a steeper climb.