Affordable homes bring new life to Oak Cliff through Catholic Housing Initiative's mission

A new neighborhood is taking shape in southern Oak Cliff, where working families are realizing their dreams of homeownership through the Catholic Housing Initiative.

"Well, it's a dream come true, because I wanted a house built from the ground up," said Mari and Daniel Jingwa.

Mari and Daniel Jingwa both have careers in nursing and are both impacted by health challenges; they can access a new house from a collection of homes built for families like them.

"I think there are many, many people looking for a house like this one."

The Jingwa's home, and others newly built on lots in Oak Cliff's Five Mile neighborhood, are part of the Catholic Housing Initiative (CHI).

CHI partners with the City of Dallas and others to access undeveloped, under-valued and often empty lots, to add to the North Texas housing boom. But CHI targets moderate-income families.

Joe Dingman helps lead the housing initiative in Southeast Oak Cliff.

"It is a mission, a mission for affordable housing," said Dingman. "These are not people without resources. These are working families, teachers, policemen."

The CHI has built 35 houses so far, priced at less than $240,000.