Thousands expected to take in German culture at Addison Oktoberfest

It's time to pick up your lederhosen and wiener dogs. The four-day Addison Oktoberfest brings German traditions to North Texas.

At least 50,000 people are expected to attend, with singing, games and food from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Party Hall is the center of many festivities. That includes the classic wiener dog races. Hundreds of dachshunds will hit the pavement, with the race winner getting a golden wiener dog statue. Dogs of all breeds get in free for Sunday Hund-Day.

The event includes all kinds of games, rides, classic Polka music, classic German food and beer. Kidsgarten features arts and crafts, fun prizes and more.

Addison Oktoberfest spokesperson Faith Alford said she hopes it brings the entire North Texas community together.

"Addison has a lot of culture. A lot of our festivals are over 30 years old. This festival, this is the 30th year for Oktoberfest in Addison, and that's incredible, so it keeps tradition alive. It keeps bringing people here. That's what we want to keep doing. We want Addison to continue to be a hub for entertainment in the DFW," Alford said.

Planning for next year's Oktoberfest has already begun. They're looking at having even more games and entertainment.