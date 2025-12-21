Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock discusses GOP primary campaign, efforts to develop education savings accounts program

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock is hoping voters will elect him next year to the seat he has held since July.

The seat became open after Glenn Hegar left to become Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System. Hancock is one of three Republicans running in the primary. Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick, who is endorsed by businessman H. Ross Perot Jr. and former State Senator Don Huffines of Dallas, who is endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz, are also running. Hancock was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott, who has endorsed him. Abbott campaigned for Hancock last month in Fort Worth.

When asked about the governor's endorsement, Hancock told CBS News Texas, "It's wonderful. Obviously, we have a very not only loved but extremely successful governor who's done a phenomenal job in the state of Texas. So, I love to have his backing. Frankly, I love having this friendship."

Hancock's campaign

His message to voters is to look at the actions he is taking in office. The Texas Comptroller serves as the state's Chief Financial Officer. "Our message is watch our work," said Hancock. "Watch what we do. I've always been somebody that's more about accomplishment than rhetoric. Since I've been in office, we've done a number of things. We have gotten rid of state contracts based on race and based on gender. We've created a level playing field.. We've installed all-new financial systems. We're running the agency more like a business."

Building the education savings accounts program

Hancock and the Comptroller's office are building the state's new education savings accounts program from the ground up. It is set to take effect for the 2026-27 school year, which begins in August. The agency recently established and released the rules of the program, which is set to become the largest in the nation.

Republican leaders prioritized students from low-income families and students with disabilities. Under the program approved by lawmakers earlier this year, most students accepted into the program will receive up to $10,000 per year, while students with disabilities will receive up to $30,000 per year. Homeschooled students can receive up to $2,000 per year.

Hancock said, "We're very excited about it. In fact, we sent out a survey, and the response we are getting already is that 83 percent of those Catholic private schools are interested in the program. From day one, I've literally been traveling the state meeting with those schools being in those lower income, urban (areas), which is our target, low income, special needs. Really focused on that, and we've been in those communities. I wanted them to see a face and someone that they knew that they could trust. We just want to be really transparent and know that we're going to be accountable at taxpayer dollars. I think we're going to have great participation."

State Senator Sarah Eckhardt of Austin and Michael Lange are running in the Democratic primary for Texas Comptroller.