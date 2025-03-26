Accepted: How UNT's innovation strategy is fueling enrollment growth

It's college decision season for high school seniors, but rising costs and shifting policies have changed the education landscape in recent years.

CBS News Texas

At the University of North Texas, enrollment is on the rise, and staff say their success comes from a forward-thinking strategy focused on innovation and adaptability.

At a time when colleges are more competitive than ever, UNT is growing fast. Staff believe it's due to their ability to evolve, ensuring students have access to resources and programs that prepare them for a constantly changing workforce.

"It's really putting us on our toes and making us move as fast as we can to keep up with the market," said Brian Sauser, chair of UNT's supply chain management program. "Our education system is changing, and that's a challenge. But it's a fun challenge."

In recent months, UNT has invested in programs like artificial intelligence and data science, aiming to give graduates an early edge in their careers.

Across courses, professors are updating lesson plans to provide students with the tools they need in a technology-driven world.

"I think that's a skill we're beginning to integrate into how we teach students—giving them the critical thinking skills to decipher and filter through information," Sauser said. "And that takes knowledge."

Beyond academics, UNT is also focusing on affordability. The university has not raised tuition prices in eight years, a decision administrators hope keeps higher education accessible.

"We know cost is a hurdle for people," said Michael Sanders, UNT's associate vice president of enrollment. "We want to make sure we're doing our part to eliminate any type of burdens for students to be able to come."

These strategies appear to be working. In the past few years, student enrollment has increased by about 7,000.

"It's great, but it also reassures us that we need to provide the support students need," Sanders said.

For students like Jimmy Gray, the investments UNT is making in its programs and campus culture are paying off.

"Just the student environment is overall amazing," Gray said. "It really feels like family."