Bitterly cold weather across North Texas, high wind gusts drop "feels-like" temperatures to single digits

North Texans woke up Monday morning with "feels-like" temperatures in the single digits in a week that will see freezing temperatures across the region.

Grab the winter coats, scarves and gloves – at 6:50 a.m. Monday, the temperature at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport was 22 degrees. With a wind gust of up to 30 mph, the "feels-like" temperature was at 6 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Dress in layers and cover up exposed skin.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Monday through Friday due to the Arctic air that has settled in. By Thursday, wintry precipitation is likely.

CBS News Texas

Monday will be sunny but don't let that fool you, a cold weather advisory is in effect for North Texas until 10 a.m.

CBS News Texas

Will it snow in North Texas this week?

Single-digit to low-teen "feels-like" temperatures continue through the mid-morning hours. Winds will weaken heading into the evening hours.

ERCOT also issued a weather watch for Monday through Friday due to the forecasted cold weather across the region combined with high levels of demand.

CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologists are forecasting it will become more and more likely North Texas will see a few inches of snow, but the forecast needs to be more fine-tuned.

High temperatures Monday through Friday will only reach the upper 30s.

CBS News Texas