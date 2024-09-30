A warm and sunny week ahead in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Happy Monday! We enjoyed another fall morning followed by a warm afternoon with temperatures near 90 across the area.

Expect a repeat as we head into Tuesday.

It will feel great at the bus stop in the morning with temperatures in the 60s and clear skies.

Then as the kids head home, temperatures will be near 90 degrees under sunny skies.

We remain in a quiet pattern through the end of the week under the influence of high pressure.

A dry front will move through the area on Tuesday, but you won't notice a drop in temperatures.

However, you will notice the humidity level remaining comfortable as reinforcing dry air spills in behind the front.

Temperatures remain 5-7 degrees above normal right into the weekend.

The tropics remain active with Tropical Depression Joyce, Tropical Storm Kirk, remnants of Isaac, and two areas we are watching for potential development.

We could see development in the Gulf later this week into the weekend.

Models are not in good agreement on development or the path of a potential system.

But areas along the northern Gulf Coast should continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Have a great night!