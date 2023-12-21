A Texas warns others to be aware of the dangers of small toy parts after their child is hospitalized

Mom emphasizes toy safety after 3-year-old is hospitalized after swallowing magnets

Mom emphasizes toy safety after 3-year-old is hospitalized after swallowing magnets

FORT WORTH - As the holiday season approaches, a Texas family is telling others to be aware of their child's toys after their three-year-old faced severe health consequences after ingesting magnets.

In October, Kelly Smith's family faced a harrowing situation when her oldest child admitted to swallowing small blue beads during a moment of play.

Initially, Smith monitored her children's symptoms, but it wasn't until her four-year-old passed the beads that she realized the severity of the situation.

3-year-old Kennedy displayed no signs of sickness, making the situation even more challenging.

Trusting her instincts, Smith took her family to Children's Health, where an X-ray revealed that Kennedy had ingested small magnetic beads, prompting a nightmarish ordeal.

Kennedy ended up requiring surgery to remove the magnetic beads from her stomach.

After, Smith questioned if there was anything she could have done differently.

"The only thing that could have made that night different was if we hadn't had them," Kelly said.

Dr. Lauren Lazar, Kennedy's doctor and a gastroenterologist at Children's Health said she sees increases in calls like this around the holidays.

The danger arises when children ingest multiple magnets, as they can become attracted to each other inside the intestine, potentially causing a hole or perforation.

Lazar says parents should read toy labels for age-appropriate recommendations and educate children about the dangers of putting small items in their mouths.

If you think your child has eaten something they shouldn't have, Dr. Lazar recommends seeking out medical attention as soon as possible.

As Christmas approaches, Smith is now more cautious when selecting toys for her children saying "Anything that can be ingested is not going to be on our Christmas list."