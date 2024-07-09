A robot bartender, culinary delights & special gear: MLB All-Star Weekend in Arlington

ARLINGTON – Next Tuesday Globe Life Field in Arlington will host the MLB All-Star Game, and the excitement is just beginning. On Tuesday, stadium officials unveiled new food, drinks, and memorabilia that will be available for the event.

"One week from tonight, we will host the greatest players in our game, in the best ballpark in America, Globe Life Field, said Rob Matwick, executive vice president of the Texas Rangers.

All-Star Week events begin on Friday with the HBCU Swingman Classic, followed by the All-Star Futures Game & Skills Competition on Saturday and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game.

Monday will feature the All-Star Workout Day and Home Run Derby, While the All-Star Game is hosted at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"It is truly an honor to have the All-Star Game return to Arlington for the first time since 1995," Matwick said. "This week is a celebration of baseball and softball on all levels."

A game of this importance in Texas requires a Texas-sized menu.

Cris Vazquez, executive chef at Delaware North Globe Life Field, emphasized the state's reputation for big things: "Everything is big in Texas, except for me. Ha! But you know we had to think like that. That's the trick. Everything bigger in Texas."

From the Three Strike Boom Box to the Lone Star Frito Pie Dawg, they plan to slice up 200-pound tunas in front of fans for Asian poke bowls.

Each menu item is All-Star Game approved.

"We are flying in over 25 chefs to put on this event," said Casey Rapp, general manager at Delaware North Globe Life Field.

In addition, the stadium will unveil its first use of a robot bartender, which will whip up your favorite drink through a machine using AI. All you have to do is swipe your ID and choose your favorite flavors.

Special edition All-Star Game jerseys, hats, and more will be available to mark the occasion.

All these items are exclusive to the All-Star Game events and will be available at Globe Life Field.