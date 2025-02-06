A&M study aims to help dogs live longer – and maybe humans too

FORT WORTH — A new study is exploring ways to extend the lifespan of dogs, potentially paving the way for similar treatments in humans.

CBS News Texas

The Dog Aging Project, led by researchers at Texas A&M and the University of Washington, is studying canine aging with a focus on the drug rapamycin, commonly used during human organ transplants. Early studies suggest the drug may improve heart and cognitive function, and mobility, and even extend a dog's lifespan.

Dr. Kate Creevy, co-founder of the project, emphasizes that while the drug isn't a miracle cure, the goal is to help dogs not only live longer but also remain healthier in their later years.

"This is a really important example of community science," Creevy said. "The people collecting this data are dog owners, everyday folks. Science doesn't have to happen in some ivory tower or a research institution. Science is happening every day all around us."

So far, 170 dogs are participating in the trial. With a new $7 million federal grant, researchers hope to expand the study to 580 dogs.

If successful, the research could provide insights into extending human lifespan as well.

Ron Beiswanger, a North Texas dog owner, enrolled his 9-year-old pit bull, Krull, in the study two years ago. He won't know until the study concludes whether Krull has been receiving rapamycin or a placebo, but he has no regrets about taking part.

"They're only here for a short time, and it's not fair to us," Beiswanger said. "The longer they are here, the better. If I can be a statistic to help future dogs, this is worth it."

Results from the study are expected in about four years.

Dog owners interested in enrolling their pets in the trial must have dogs over 7 years old, in good health, and weighing at least 44 pounds. Owners will also need to bring their dogs to one of the participating clinical sites, such as Texas A&M, every six months for three years.