A look at what's next after Trump, Cruz win big for GOP in Texas

Big Republican victories send former President Donald Trump back to the White House and Senator Ted Cruz back to the U.S. Capitol for a third six-year term. A look at the historic margin of victory for Trump in Texas. Jack Fink speaks with two of the three new members of Congress who will represent North Texas. These stories in the latest episode of Eye On Politics with Jack Fink. (original air date: November 10, 2024.)

America decides, history made

For the first time since the late 1800s, a former President has been re-elected four years after he left office. After his big win on Election Night, Donald Trump is joining the ranks of Grover Cleveland and heading back to the White House. Vice-President Kamala Harris conceded the race Wednesday. Her campaign was just 107 days long because President Biden made history of his own by changing his mind about running for a second term, 56 years after the last President who made the same decision: Lyndon Baines Johnson.

In the Texas Senate race, Republican Ted Cruz won his third term after defeating Democratic Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas in a very expensive and combative race. Cruz celebrated with his supporters at a Houston watch party.

"I want to say to all of those who didn't support me, you have my word that I will fight for you, for your jobs, and for your safety, and for your constitutional rights," said Cruz. "But tonight, the people of Texas have spoken and their message rings clear as a bell across our great state. Texas will remain Texas."

Allred delivered a concession speech in Dallas before supporters. "It took courage for each and every one of you and everyone who got involved in this campaign to even though we haven't won in Texas in some time, to believe in this election and put everything you had into it, it's going to take courage for whatever comes tomorrow or after," said Allred. "This state is worth fighting for. This country is worth fighting for. Understand that. This state is worth fighting for."

Cruz's victory was double the margin predicted by the polls. He defeated Allred by more than 970,000 votes statewide, 53% to 44%, a nine percentage point margin. Going into election day, Cruz led the Real Clear Politics average of polls by just 4.4 percentage points. While Cruz won statewide, he lost in Tarrant County, the state's largest Republican-led county in the country, by just 1251 votes. The margin was razor thin. Allred: 48.87% Cruz: 48.72%.

Cruz finished a lot stronger this year than in 2018, which was a good year for Democrats. He lost Tarrant County to Beto O'Rourke that year by more than 4,300 votes and won statewide by nearly 215,000 votes. Allred won Dallas County, while Cruz won Collin and Denton counties.

In the presidential race in Texas, Trump beat the current Vice President, 56% to 42%. It was the biggest margin in a presidential race in the Lone Star State in 20 years. He beat Vice President Harris by more than 1.5 million votes.

To find a bigger margin of victory, you would have to go back to the year 2004, when then-President George W. Bush beat Democratic Senator John Kerry by nearly 1.7 million votes statewide. Trump did have a higher margin of victory in Texas than Bush had in 2000.

In Tarrant County this year, Trump won by more than 42,000 votes. Four years ago, in 2020, he lost to Joe Biden by more than 1,800 votes. Trump also won in Collin and Denton counties, but lost in Dallas County in both elections.

Trump expanded his support among Hispanic voters, and the impact of this was seen in South Texas. Trump won the counties surrounding McAllen, Brownsville and Laredo along the border this year after losing these areas by wide margins four years ago.

As expected, Texas GOP Chair Abraham George celebrated the wins by Trump and Cruz. He also discussed the race for Texas House Speaker which is shaping up in Austin between the incumbent Dade Phelan and his Republican Representative David Cook of Mansfield.

Battleground states

For months leading up to the election, the polls showed a very tight race - particularly in the seven battleground states where Trump won. Here's a look at how the political dust settled.

In Arizona, Trump is leading Harris by 5.9%, a bigger margin than the final Real Clear Politics average of polls. Trump was also leading in Nevada by 3.4%, also higher than the Real Clear Politics average of polls. In Georgia, Trump won by 2.3 percentage points, also higher than the polling average.

In the Midwest, Trump won two states the Vice President was ahead in before Election Day: Wisconsin where Trump won by point 0.8 percentage points and Michigan where he won by 1.5 percentage points.

In the biggest battleground, Pennsylvania, Trump won by 2.0 percentage points and in North Carolina, the former President won by 3.4 percentage points.

Looking ahead: Cornyn Senate GOP Majority Leader? Texans in Trump cabinet?

Looking ahead, this week Republicans in the U.S. Senate, who now regained the majority, will be selecting their new Majority Leader. Senator John Cornyn is vying for that position against two others: John Thune of South Dakota and Rick Scott of Florida.

The other question is whether any Texas Republicans will serve in the second Trump administration. One name mentioned to serve as Attorney General is John Ratcliffe, who served as the Director of National Intelligence during part of the first administration. He's also a former North Texas Congressman and United States Attorney. Another Texan mentioned is Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who is reportedly being considered for the Agriculture Secretary. We also know Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is also close to Trump.

Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the wins by Trump and Cruz. He suggested that with Trump's tougher border security policies, the state will likely no longer need to spend billions of dollars to combat illegal immigration. The Governor also said because of Republican gains this election, he has 79 votes, three more than necessary to pass school choice in the new legislative session in January.

Abbott also said there's enough money to also boost public schools. Republicans picked up two state house seats in Austin and now lead Democrats by an 88 to 62 lead. One seat the GOP hoped to flip was the 70th House district in Plano. But Democratic incumbent Mihaela Plesa held onto her seat, beating Republican Steve Kinard.

New members of Congress in N. Texas

There will be three new members of Congress from North Texas sworn-in this January.

Republican Craig Goldman won in the 12th Congressional District, which includes Tarrant and Parker counties. Goldman succeeds longtime Congresswoman and former Fort Worth Mayor Kay Granger.

Republican Brandon Gill succeeds Michael Burgess in the 26th Congressional District in Denton and northern counties.

Democrat Julie Johnson in the 32nd Congressional District, succeeds Colin Allred in Dallas, and small portions of Collin and Denton counties.

