A chilly Sunday, but a much warmer week ahead

By Erin Moran

NORTH TEXAS - Clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to drop below freezing area-wide this morning.

A few spots have had a very light breeze (around 5mph) which has led to a couple spots, at times, feeling like the teens. Most are cold enough without any breeze.

Highs this afternoon will get into the low and mid 50s. Yes, our forecast is ten degrees below normal for today, but it won't stay that way for long.

With a strong ridge building in across the south this week, highs will jump into the 60s on Monday and into the 70s and 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday!

A weak and dry cold front will knock temps back down into the 60s on Friday, but that's still above normal. And it appears this stretch of above normal temps and below normal precipitation will continue through the end of the month and into March.

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 8:14 AM CST

