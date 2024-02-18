A chilly Sunday, but a much warmer week ahead

NORTH TEXAS - Clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to drop below freezing area-wide this morning.

A few spots have had a very light breeze (around 5mph) which has led to a couple spots, at times, feeling like the teens. Most are cold enough without any breeze.

Highs this afternoon will get into the low and mid 50s. Yes, our forecast is ten degrees below normal for today, but it won't stay that way for long.

With a strong ridge building in across the south this week, highs will jump into the 60s on Monday and into the 70s and 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday!

A weak and dry cold front will knock temps back down into the 60s on Friday, but that's still above normal. And it appears this stretch of above normal temps and below normal precipitation will continue through the end of the month and into March.