90-year-old piano-playing North Texan proves the golden years are anything but boring

For a lot of super seniors, the golden years don't have to be boring. A 90-year-old man is proving that weekends in Richardson, where he's become a star at the place he now works and performs.

The antiques come to life at Cottonwood Market with the help of Jack Barger's soundtrack.

Barger jokingly admits he's somewhat of an antique himself. He's been playing piano for 80 years after encouragement from his mother.

"Ten years old, I started taking music," Barger said. "She said, 'I would like for you to play the piano.'"

Every weekend at the antique market in Richardson, you can stroll the store to the pleasant playlist that Barger knows by heart.

"For two hours, I never repeat anything," he said. "The music is older music, which was more popular back then. So it seems like it just goes with antique malls."

"Jack brings a feeling of family," said Donna Weitzman, who owns the Cottonwood Market. "Your grandfather played the piano, your aunt played the piano, you played the piano, it just brings a softness and a beauty to where we are and we love that."

He even has a fan club.

This active retiree, who's also a widower, hopes to be an inspiration to others around his age.

"Since I've reached 90 years old, this is about all I want to do now," Barger said. "It keeps me with my music and keeps up with people. I do love being around people."

He also loves the occasional tips from shoppers who browse the antique mall, admiring treasures from another time to the tunes of that time.

"I hope to keep playing here as long as my fingers allow me to do that."