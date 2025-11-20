9 North Texas artists showcase 30 paintings in 30 days to fund cancer center

Creativity and community came together inside You Are Here Gallery on Camp Bowie Boulevard, where nine local women showcased the results of their month-long artistic challenge.

The group, known as the Fort Worth Women's Art Circle, spent 30 days creating 30 paintings each.

More than 270 pieces filled the gallery, ranging from bold abstracts to delicate florals, each reflecting the artists' distinct styles and the personal growth that came from creating daily.

"This is the first time we've done an event like this, but we decided to challenge each other and let's just see what happens," Fort Worth artist Shelly McCarron said.

The gallery buzzed with guests who came out to support the local artists.

"You grow so much when you have to show up for your art every single day, and we are giving back to charity," said artist Ginger Walker.

Many of the women said the project strengthened the sense of camaraderie within their circle.

As part of that mission, the artists collaborated on a large, vibrant painting that is being auctioned off to benefit the UT Southwestern Moncrief Cancer Institute in Fort Worth.

For artists like Walker, the show carries a deeply personal meaning. She lost her father to pancreatic cancer, and her family has weathered several cancer journeys.

"My mom is also a two-time breast cancer survivor, so we are happy to be giving back to a cause that means so much, Walker said.

For these artists, creativity has become a form of connection — to each other, and to the community they love.

The Fort Worth Women's Art Circle includes Amy Biggs, Allison Castillo, Sarah Gentry, Joey Lancaster, Shelly McCarron, Sarah Murrin, Lynn Samis, Talley Scott, and Ginger Ray Walker. The group says they hope to make the "30 Paintings in 30 Days" challenge an annual tradition celebrating women, art, and community impact.

The artists said they raised just over $5,000 for the UT Southwestern Moncrief Cancer Institute. The women plan to host another event in fall 2026.