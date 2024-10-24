9 Farmersville ISD students charged for alleged offenses related to hazing

FARMERSVILLE — The Farmersville ISD Police Department has charged nine high school students for alleged offenses related to hazing.

Chief of Police Steve Wade said the district started an investigation on September 26th, as soon as officials were notified about the alleged incident. Wade tells CBS News Texas that a student was taken into custody the same day.

The investigation does involve juveniles, which limits the amount of information that can be released. Wade did confirm that there were three victims involved.

In a statement released by the district, all evidence gathered by the police department will be submitted to the Collin County District Attorney for processing.

The district does note that school disciplinary actions are separate from criminal charges.

The statement goes on to say, "We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all our students as we move forward in addressing this matter."