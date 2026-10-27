At 88, North Texas golfer makes a remarkable return to the game he loves

Anyone who's played golf knows it's a game of repetition and patience.

Just a few things Bobby Brown is still working on at 88 years young.

"I love being out, I love the camaraderie, I love the competition, and I just love the sport," said Brown.

But the last few years have been tough for Brown – he almost lost golf; he almost lost everything.

CBS News Texas

"Pulmonary fibrosis is a disease; it doesn't get better, it only gets worse," said Brown.

After an unrelated neck surgery, Brown couldn't make it from the car to his bed.

"We had to call my friend, and he carried me into bed," he said.

Unable to leave his bed and relying on oxygen tanks to breathe, nobody thought he would get better.

But Brown wasn't ready for this to be his final round.

And neither were respiratory therapists Ty Whitting and Danna Carter with Texas Health Arlington Memorial.

"In this setting, we're helping people to get their breath back," said Whitting

And that's exactly what they did. Thanks to a series of breathing techniques.

"Purse lips breathing, that's just breathing in through your nose like you're smelling flowers, and breathing out like you're blowing out candles," said Whitting.

And some good old-fashioned cardio – step by step, Brown made it back to the golf course.