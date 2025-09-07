8-year-old boy on bicycle recovering after hit-and-run in Fort Worth: "He was covered in blood," mom says.

An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was the victim of a hit-and-run on Friday while riding his bicycle in Fort Worth, police said.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Vela Lane just before 8 p.m., where a black SUV had hit a child before fleeing the scene near the Mercantile Square Apartments.

Baylea Christiansen said witnesses reported the driver of the black SUV hit her son, 8-year-old Liam Park, and drove over him before the driver got out of the vehicle, looked at the injured boy and left.

Liam said he was playing with friends, riding his bike, when he was hit by a car.

"My friend tried to tell me that a car was coming, but I didn't know because I didn't hear him, and I turned my head, and it just kind of hit me," he said.

"A few of their friends came running in our door and said that Liam was hit by a car," said Christiansen. "I didn't ask any questions, I just ran."

Liam was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Christiansen said he has no life-threatening injuries, but is in pain, "mentally and physically."

"He was covered in blood," mother says of 8-year-old injured in hit-and-run

"I felt like I was going to pass out, because my eye, vision, I started to not be able to see good," Liam said.

Liam suffered severe road rash.

"He was covered in blood from his face to his arm," said Christiansen. "He has bruising on his bottom half."

"They told me I don't have any broken bones. I just had skin injuries," said Liam. "It's hard to sleep and it hurts."

Since Friday, the parents have been going around door-knocking, asking neighbors if they have information that can help identify the driver who took off.

"I hope that you're found," said Christiansen. "And I hope that you're going to pay for that, because for all you know, my son could be dead right now."

Fort Worth police said the Traffic Investigation Unit has been notified and will take over the investigation.