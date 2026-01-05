6-year-old boy dies in pool drowning, Fort Worth police say

A 6-year-old boy has died after drowning in a home pool in East Fort Worth on Monday, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., officers were called to the 8200 block of Fall Crest Drive to a water emergency. Responding officers found an unresponsive child underwater in a pool.

The boy was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and identify him.

Fort Worth police said the investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.