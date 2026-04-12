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Six victims injured in stabbing incident, Dallas police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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Six people were cut in Dallas early Sunday morning, police said.  

Dallas police were called to the 2900 block of W. Lawther Drive just before 3 a.m.for a stabbing call. When officers arrived, they found six people had been cut during a disturbance at a different location. 

All six victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Police have not announced any arrests and said the investigation is ongoing. 

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