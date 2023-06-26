4-year-old drowns at Splashville water park, prompting temporary closure

STEPHENVILLE (CBSNewsTexas) - A community is in mourning after a 4-year-old drowned at the Splashville water park in Stephenville on Saturday.

Arriving officers found lifeguards performing CPR on the child just before 8 p.m. Paramedics took the child to the Texas Health Stephenville emergency room. By 9 p.m doctors told police the child had died.

Investigators with the Stephenville Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden and the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division are looking into the circumstances of the drowning.

Currently, all indicators are that it was a tragic accident, according to police.

Splashville is about 70 miles southwest of Fort Worth in Erath County.