4 seriously injured when trolley malfunctions at Eagle Mountain Lake

EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE – Four people were seriously injured Saturday when a trolley designed to transport people to the dock malfunctioned, a fire official said.

The accident occurred just after noon in the 6100 block of Park Road in unincorporated Tarrant County.

All four were ejected. One person was critically injured, while the other three sustained severe injuries, Briar-Reno Fire Department Chief Moses Druxman said.

Those injured were taken to Texas Health Resources, Druxman said.

