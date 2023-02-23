4-month-old Fort Worth boy dies from 'blunt force injuries,' father in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after a four-month-old boy from Fort Worth died from blunt force injuries last Thursday.

A'zari Williams' was injured at his home located in the 4100 block of SW Loop 820, and was later pronounced dead at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Williams' father, 22-year-old Alfred Williams, is currently in police custody on charges of Injury to a Child and Assault of a Pregnant Person. His bond is set at $150,000.

A Fort Worth police official said the case will be presented to the District Attorney's office in the upcoming days, and that no charge enhancements will be made until the medical examiner releases their completed report.