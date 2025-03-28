30 years later, Selena's legacy lives on as hundreds expected to honor her in Dallas
Fans of Selena Quintanilla will gather this weekend in Dallas to honor and celebrate the Tejano music star on the 30th anniversary of her death.
The group "214 Selena" has organized a four-day event that includes music, art, film, and markets.
On Thursday, Yolanda Saldívar, the woman serving a life sentence for killing singer Selena was denied parole. Saldívar was the president of Selena's fan club and shot and killed the American singer-songwriter on March 31, 1995.
Screening of "Selena" - Friday, March 28
Art Show – Opening reception
Oak Cliff Cultural Center
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free
Screening of "Selena"
Texas Theater
8:30 p.m.
Tickets available online
After Party (21+ only)
Texas Theater
Following film screening
Free
Selena content - Saturday, March 29
Market with food vendors, music, Selena contest, community mural and live performance by Vanita Lee
Four Corners Brewing
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Free
214 Selena closing reception - Sunday, March 30
Sunday closing reception with food, music and lowriders
Oak Cliff Cultural Center
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Free