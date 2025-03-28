30 years later, Selena's legacy lives on as hundreds expected to honor her in Dallas

Fans of Selena Quintanilla will gather this weekend in Dallas to honor and celebrate the Tejano music star on the 30th anniversary of her death.

The group "214 Selena" has organized a four-day event that includes music, art, film, and markets.

On Thursday, Yolanda Saldívar, the woman serving a life sentence for killing singer Selena was denied parole. Saldívar was the president of Selena's fan club and shot and killed the American singer-songwriter on March 31, 1995.

Screening of "Selena" - Friday, March 28

Art Show – Opening reception

Oak Cliff Cultural Center

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Screening of "Selena"

Texas Theater

8:30 p.m.

Tickets available online

After Party (21+ only)

Texas Theater

Following film screening

Free

Selena content - Saturday, March 29

Market with food vendors, music, Selena contest, community mural and live performance by Vanita Lee

Four Corners Brewing

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

214 Selena closing reception - Sunday, March 30

Sunday closing reception with food, music and lowriders

Oak Cliff Cultural Center

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Free