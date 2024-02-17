3 Kaufman County inmates overdose, 1 in critical condition

KAUFMAN COUNTY - A Kaufman County inmate is in critical condition at a Dallas area hospital after what the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office describes as "a medical emergency."

Two other inmates were also taken to the hospital, but are in stable condition after experiencing the same emergency.

Investigator Scott Whitaker says jail staff at the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center administered Naloxone, which is used to combating fentanyl overdoses, to the inmates. They also performed CPR before transporting the inmates to the hospital.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the county's ongoing investigation into the incident.

This story is developing.