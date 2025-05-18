Watch CBS News
Local News

3 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Plano, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Three people are dead after a fiery single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Plano, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m., Plano police officers and Plano Fire-Rescue responded to the incident in the northbound lanes near the 1700 block of US Highway 75.

According to the preliminary investigation, a car traveling north struck the concrete barrier and caught fire. Police said it was believed just one person was inside the car; however, when the fire was extinguished, three people were found dead.

Police said the names of the victims will be released later by the medical examiner's office.

The Plano Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.