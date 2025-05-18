3 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Plano, police say

Three people are dead after a fiery single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Plano, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m., Plano police officers and Plano Fire-Rescue responded to the incident in the northbound lanes near the 1700 block of US Highway 75.

According to the preliminary investigation, a car traveling north struck the concrete barrier and caught fire. Police said it was believed just one person was inside the car; however, when the fire was extinguished, three people were found dead.

Police said the names of the victims will be released later by the medical examiner's office.

The Plano Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.