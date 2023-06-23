3 dead, 2 injured after car runs stop sign in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Three people have died and two people are injured after a car ran a stop sign Thursday morning.

It happened just after 9:45 p.m. outside Nevada.

A Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on County Road 543 while a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on County Road 593.

The Durango failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of the two roads and was struck by the Caravan.

The driver of the Caravan had non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Medical City of Plano.

The driver of the Durango also had non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Medical City of Plano. The passenger of the Durango was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, the Caravan spun off the road, killing two construction workers.

The investigation is ongoing.