Second-warmest Christmas on record attracts big crowds to Klyde Warren Park in Dallas

Visitors to Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas soaked up the sun and balmy temperatures on what has become the second-warmest Christmas on record for North Texas.

Salik Tauqir and his son, who are visiting Dallas, were among those who couldn't stay away.

"We just wanted to come out here, play some football, play some catch," said Tauqir. "You couldn't ask for more. What is it like, 70 degrees? Perfect. Breezy. Doesn't get any better than this. Perfect day."

Gloria McKey and her two children just moved to Dallas from Philadelphia.

"This is beautiful to be out here with no coats on," McKey said. "The kids have shorts on. It's not raining. It's so nice out here."

Cheryl McKenzie of Burleson came here with her daughter, Brenda Shelton, just as they always do on Christmas.

"I'm originally from Indianapolis, Indiana," McKenzie said. "So that snow can stay there. So, we're happy."

She said it is a gift from Mother Nature, "Thank you, Mother Nature."

Shelton brought along her dog, Chance, a mini poodle and her tripod so they could take selfies.

"This is our fifth year coming out to Klyde Warren on Christmas," Shelton said. "So, we make this our tradition no matter what. I love how it's so family-friendly. You can bring your dog, walk around, you can enjoy the people watching. They have trees. They have food trucks. Italian ice."

The Italian ice cart proved to be a popular stop. While people were out enjoying the balmy weather, some people had hoped for a white Christmas.

Ararceli Soto said, "It's too hot. I actually wanted a white Christmas."

Ana Clara, who, along with her family, was visiting from Brazi,l said, "We wish it was snowing."

Mitch Slape and his family live near the park and walk from a few blocks away.

"We wanted to take a picture of the tree and stuff like that," Slape said.

Family members had mixed views about the weather, but the prevailing view was that it shouldn't be this warm in December.

"A little cooler, maybe. It's unseasonably warm. Freaky."

The weather may not have been perfect for everyone, but regardless, Mother Nature still knew how to put a bow on this Christmas Day.