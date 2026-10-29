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Top American tennis stars commit to 2027 Nexo Dallas Open as tickets go on sale

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum

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The Nexo Dallas Open will feature three of the top American tennis stars when the action returns to Frisco in February. 

Organizers announced Tuesday that defending champion Ben Shelton, as well as Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, will return to the tournament and headline the field of contenders for the ATP 500 event. Shelton currently sits at No. 4 on the ATP rankings in the wake of a second-place finish at the 2026 U.S. Open.

"I'm excited to come back, see the fans and get another opportunity to compete at the Nexo Dallas Open and hopefully put on another great week of tennis," Shelton said in a statement.

Fritz, currently ranked No. 13 in the world, lost to Shelton in the final round of the 2026 Nexo Dallas Open final. Tiafoe, currently ranked No. 9, will appear in his fifth Nexo Dallas Open.

Also Wednesday, the tournament put single-session tickets on sale

2027 Nexo Dallas Open details

  • When: Saturday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 14
  • Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
  • Who: Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and other players to be announced
  • Tickets: On sale now through the Nexo Dallas Open website.

CBS Texas is an official partner of the 2027 Nexo Dallas Open.

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