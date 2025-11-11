Fort Worth's American Hero Celebration honors service members through the western way of life

Inside the historic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, patriotism and the Western spirit ride side by side.

For six days, professional ropers, veterans and first responders came together for a rodeo with a powerful purpose — the American Hero Celebration, hosted by the Liberty & Loyalty Foundation.

Founded by 10-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and son of a Marine, Charly Crawford, the nonprofit organization merges two deeply American traditions: rodeo and service.

What began as a small roping clinic in 2014 has grown into a major annual event that celebrates those who protect and serve.

"There's a lot of things people are carrying," Crawford said. "But when they show up among their own — veterans, first responders, cowboys — it's like a breath of fresh air. They need tribes, and this helps provide that tribe again."

Throughout the week, world-class ropers team up with veterans and first responders, giving participants the chance to compete, connect and heal.

The event's energy fills the arena — ropes snap, crowds cheer and salutes are met with standing ovations.

For many, the experience is about more than competition.

"We all come for the roping — but that's not what we leave with," said Bill Force, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and member of the foundation's board of directors. "We leave with friendship, with healing, with the reminder we're not forgotten."

Each event — from the Horns N' Heroes Clinic to the Heroes Gala — carries the same mission: to show gratitude and give back to those who've given so much.

"The fact that they finally get to hear people say how much they appreciate them — that love, that crowd — it's powerful," Crawford added. "They weren't lost. They weren't forgotten. This is our way of giving back."

Since its founding, the Liberty & Loyalty Foundation has raised more than $1.5 million to support organizations including Building Homes for Heroes, Brotherhood for the Fallen, Charlie Five and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

As flags waved and boots hit the dirt at Cowtown Coliseum, one message echoed louder than any applause — thank you for your service.

The Liberty & Loyalty Foundation hosts another event in the spring called United We Brand. Together, these events raise funds and foster community among those who've dedicated their lives to serving others.