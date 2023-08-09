Which Big Tex Choice Awards finalist looks the best to you?

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas State Fair officials announced the top 10 finalists in the Big Tex Choice Awards Wednesday. All of the foods are separated into three different categories: Best Taste - Savory; Best Taste - Sweet; Most Creative. Organizer will announce the winners ahead of the fair, which will run Sept. 29 to Oct. 22. As you scroll through the page, you can choose which dish you think will win for each of the three categories.

Savory finalists

Deep fried cheesy crab tater bites

The State Fair of Texas

Isaac Rousso's "Deep Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites" has a blend of minced crab meat, shredded potato, cheese and spices that are formed into tater bites. The dish is topped with with a cheesy, Cajun crawfish sauce. The State Fair says this pairs well with Karbach's Love Street.

Deep fried pho

The State Fair of Texas

Michelle Le's "Deep Fried Pho" has everything a bowl of pho has—noodles, slices of beef, fresh herbs, bean sprouts and a taste of aromatic pho broth—only it's wrapped up and fried. It's served with pho broth for dipping, lime, jalapeños, cilantro, hoisin sauce and sriracha. The State Fair says this pairs well with Karbach's Hopadillo IPA.

Loaded fries pizza

The State Fair of Texas

Tom Grace's "Loaded Fries Pizza" is exactly what it sounds like-fresh-made pizza dough is topped with a house-made buttermilk ranch dressing and a layer of mozzarella cheese before a pile of French fries and a blanket of cheddar cheese. It's topped off with chopped bacon. The State Fair says this pairs well with Ziegenbock.

Ox'cellent soul roll

The State Fair of Texas

Kerston & Shawn Thorns' "Ox'cellent Soul Roll" is savory beef oxtail that's been simmered for hours, with potatoes, smoked gouda, mozzarella, celery, bell peppers and sweet onions wrapped into a flaky spring roll that's deep fried. It's served with southern hush puppies and a garlic chili sauce. The State Fair says this pairs well with Karbach's Hopadillo IPA.

Turkey ribs

The State Fair of Texas

Abel Gonzales' "Turkey Ribs" is gently fried and topped with a homemade giblet gravy. The dish is served with stuffing-seasoned fries and a secret salsa recipe. If you want it Texas style, that comes with BBQ sauce, jalapeños and pickles. The State Fair says this pairs well with Karbach Love Street.

Sweet finalists

Biscoff delight



The State Fair of Texas

Stephen El Gidi's "Biscoff Delight" is a classic, New York-style cheesecake coated with Belgian chocolate and then fried in a layer of crushed Biscoff cookies. It's topped with a drizzle of Lotus Biscoff spread. The State Fair says this pairs well with Ziegenbock.

Bourbon banana caramel sopapillas

The State Fair of Texas

Cody & Lauren Hays' "Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas" is a traditional sopapilla dish, topped with vanilla-caramel-infused bananas, sweet bourbon syrup, crushed candied pecans, sweetened mascarpone cheese and crumbled Nilla Wafers. To finish it off, it's dusted with powdered sugar. The State Fair says this pairs well with a Ziegenbock.

Fernie's Cherry Pie in the Sky

The State Fair of Texas

Christi Erpillo & Johnna McKee have their own rendition of cherry pie with their dish called "Fernie's Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky." The flakey, buttery pastry dough is filled with crumbly shortbread cookies, juicy and tart cherries, another layer of shortbread cookies and another layer of the pastry dough. The dessert is served with vanilla ice cream drizzled with cherry preserves, whipped cream and sugared cherries. The State Fair says this pairs well with Karbach Ranch Water Original Lime.

Sweet encanto

The State Fair of Texas

Tony & Terry Bednar's "Sweet Encanto" is a round waffle that's sweetened with caramel dulce de leche with strawberry, kiwi and peach slices, along with shredded coconut. The dessert is topped with raspberry jam and sweetened condensed milk. The State Fair says this pairs well with Karbach's Cerveza Especial.

Trail-ade

The State Fair of Texas

Ruth Hauntz' "Trail-ade" is a housemade lemonade blended with summer fruits, cucumbers and fresh mint. The non-alcoholic cocktail is served in a cowboy boot souvenir cup. The State Fair says this pairs well with Karbach's Cerveza Especial.





Which dish do you think is the most creative?

