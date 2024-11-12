2 years after deadly plane collision, Dallas Air Show victims remembered as NTSB final report awaits

Tuesday marks two years since a deadly collision occurred between two planes at a Dallas Veteran's Day air show.

The accident killed six people and the National Transportation Safety Board has yet to release its final report on the cause of the crash.

For those who remember, 24 months have done little to erase the shock of the incident when two World War II-era planes collided at the airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport and organized by the Commemorative Air Force.

For the families of the victims, time has also not erased the memories of the six crew members killed: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe.

"When you saw that accident that happened on television, you think, 'oh my goodness,'" said Roanoke Mayor Scooter Gierisch. "But then you find out it's someone that you know and it hits close to home."

Gierisch was friends with Terry Barker, a commercial pilot for more than three decades and a former member of Keller's city council.

"He had a goal to make this city better than he found it," said Gierisch. "He's definitely missed and he definitely left a void in the community."

The NTSB has not released its final report on the crash but did release a 2,000-page report in March outlining its initial findings, including reports on the pilots, as well as "operational factors", "human performance," medical factors and pre-show briefings.

"Very rarely do you hear about some sort of catastrophic incident where airplanes are actually colliding into each other. It usually involves plane malfunctions or things of that nature," said Andrea Turner, a DFW commercial/aviation attorney.

Turner specializes in cases involving aviation incidents and believes the reason the NTSB has taken so long is due to the amount of information it has to process, especially involving the number of victims.

"Aviation incidents that involve catastrophic loss of life are extremely fact-intensive, and so there are no overarching rules that govern the formula for determining cause," Turner said.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, the NTSB said its investigation of the accident is in the final stages. A final report is expected to be issued in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the North Texas community is making sure the victims and their families are remembered. The City of Keller even built a bench for Barker at its city hall in 2023 to honor him.

"We know that any time you lose a family member, it leaves that hole in your heart. Just know that your community loves you and we care," said Gierisch.

The Commemorative Air Force said the 2022 accident was the first air show incident for the organization in 17 years and sent a statement that reads, in part:

"Today, many of our units (chapters) and members have shared personal tributes and memories online. We join them in reflecting on the impact that these individuals had on all of us, and in honoring their love for aviation."