2 killed, 1 injured in Fort Worth wrong-way crash

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people died in a crash early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to 1800 Chisholm Trail Pkwy for a major accident. FWPD said it believes a vehicle traveling in the wrong lanes collided with an SUV. Both people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identifies the victims as 35-year-old Kristen Dawn Huddleston and 42-year-old Jared Michael Huddleston.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is currently available.