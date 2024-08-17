2 firefighters injured in massive Fort Worth scrap yard blaze

FORT WORTH – Two firefighters were injured during a large blaze at a scrap yard near Meachum Airport on Friday. They are expected to make full recoveries, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

The fire at Texas Industrial Scrap Iron, reported shortly after 2:15 p.m. Friday, was declared extinguished at 4:17 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found a significant black plume of smoke and flames when they arrived at the scrap yard in the 3800 block of North Commerce Street.

More than 175 fire personnel responded, using 41 apparatuses, as temperatures approached 106 degrees, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.